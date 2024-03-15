Volvo EX30 produces the lowest carbon footprint of any electric Volvo to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volvo EX30 produces the lowest carbon footprint of any electric Volvo to date

By Press Association

Volvo has revealed that its new EX30 all-electric SUV has the lowest carbon footprint of any electric model the company has made.

The carbon footprint is what identifies the key emissions in a vehicle’s entire life cycle – from the first panel put together to the day the vehicle is scrapped.

All-electric vehicles are seen to produce more greenhouse gases in their manufacturing process than internal-combustion engined vehicles.

The Volvo EX30 went on sale last year and since then – it has received several awards.

However, Volvo has found that its new EX30 produces around 23 tonnes per 124,000 miles – which is approximately 60% less than the firm’s XC40 internal combustion engined SUV.

Jonas Otterheim, head of climate action at Volvo cars said: “By studying the EX30’s carbon footprint and identifying its primary materials and processes, we aim to provide valuable insights that can help guide decisions in our company towards becoming more sustainable, as well as among the wider industry.”

The EX30 uses the most recycled materials of any Volvo to date, with 17% of the vehicle’s plastics within the car – from the interior components to exterior bumper – being made from recycled materials.

Volvo plans to reduce its CO2 impact even further with the EX30 thanks to its battery supplier cutting its emissions by 20%. Its supplier will do this by swapping electricity usage during cell manufacturing with renewable energy sources, increasing the share of recycled content in their materials, and reducing their supply chain emissions.