Green light for safety improvements on 17 dangerous roads

By Press Association
Safety improvements will be made on 17 of England’s deadliest stretches of road, the Department for Transport has announced (Alamy/PA)
Safety improvements will be made on 17 of England’s deadliest roads, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

A total of £38.3 million has been allocated to council projects, estimated to save 385 lives over the next 20 years.

The work will include designing new junctions and roundabouts, clearer signage and road markings, and improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

This is part of the Safer Roads Fund, from which £147.5 million has already been invested to make 82 high-risk roads safer.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.

“As part of the Government’s plan to improve roads across the country, we’re providing an extra £38 million so that local councils in England have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and helping to grow the economy.”

Among the roads which will be improved under the scheme are the A432 in Bristol, the A113 in Essex and the A6 in Lancashire.

Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation charity, said: “The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds.

“It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity RAC Foundation, said: “Today’s announcement means another 120 miles of safer road improvements will be delivered to the benefit of users.

“Such incremental improvements are key to achieving our collective aim for a safer road network as a whole.”

The 17 roads which will be improved in the latest round of the Safer Roads Fund are:

1. A579, Bolton Council
2. A676, Bolton Council
3. A432, Bristol Council
4. A361, Devon County Council
5. A690, Durham County Council
6. A19, Doncaster City Council
7. A19, North Yorkshire County Council
8. A113, Essex County Council
9. A6, Lancashire County Council
10. A6, North Northamptonshire County Council
11. A60, Nottingham City Council
12. A6200, Nottingham City Council
13. A420, Oxfordshire County Council
14. A5191, Shropshire Council
15. A2101, East Sussex County Council
16. A583, Lancashire County Council
17. A41, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council