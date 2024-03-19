Citroen E-Berlingo and E-Spacetourer order books now open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citroen E-Berlingo and E-Spacetourer order books now open

By Press Association

Citroen has announced that order books are now open for its E-Berlingo and E-Spacetourer.

Customer deliveries on the two vans are expected to get underway in April and will be available with two battery sizes.

The first powertrain is a 134bhp electric motor which produces 260 Nm of torque, has an all-electric range of 205 miles, and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just half an hour when using a rapid charger.

The new E-Berlingo will be available in two trim levels – Plus and Max. The Plus version will be available with two variants, medium and extra large – which has up to seven seats. The Max version also comes with Citroen’s advanced comfort front seats.

New E-Berlingo deliveries expected in the UK by April 2024, with prices starting at £30,990

Source: Stellantis Citroen UK

The top-of-the-line Plus comes with rear parking sensors, a 10-inch fully digital driving instrument display, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and cruise control.

The E-Berlingo range starts from £30,990 and rises to £33,505.

The E-Spacetourer is also available with two body lengths – medium and extra large, accommodating up to nine passengers.

The E-Spacetourer can be configured with either five, seven, eight or nine seats.

Source: Stellantis Citroen UK- Marc and David @ Continental Productions

Private customers will be able to choose between five, seven and eight-seater versions.

The E-Spacetourer will be available with two versions – You! and Max, with both models available in medium and extra large body lengths.

Standard features include, wireless smartphone mirroring, rear parking sensors and a 10-inch HD touchscreen.

Top-of-the-line MAX adds a 180 degree parking camera with front and rear parking sensors and lateral park assist, 17-inch diamond-cut silver and black alloy wheels, leather seat trim, two hands-free sliding electric rear doors, heated front seats with massage function and a heated leather steering wheel.

Powertrains for the E-Spacetourer range from the 134 bhp electric motor with two different lithium-ion batteries. The first, being a 50kWh battery that offers an all-electric range of 139 miles, or the 75 kWh battery offering a range of 217 miles on a single charge.

Prices for the new E-Spacetourer start at £37,990 and rise to £55,130. Both models are available to order now and deliveries are expected in April this year.