Citroen E-Berlingo and E-Spacetourer order books now open

Citroen has announced that order books are now open for its E-Berlingo and E-Spacetourer.

Customer deliveries on the two vans are expected to get underway in April and will be available with two battery sizes.

The first powertrain is a 134bhp electric motor which produces 260 Nm of torque, has an all-electric range of 205 miles, and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just half an hour when using a rapid charger.

The new E-Berlingo will be available in two trim levels – Plus and Max. The Plus version will be available with two variants, medium and extra large – which has up to seven seats. The Max version also comes with Citroen’s advanced comfort front seats.

The top-of-the-line Plus comes with rear parking sensors, a 10-inch fully digital driving instrument display, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and cruise control.

The E-Berlingo range starts from £30,990 and rises to £33,505.

The E-Spacetourer is also available with two body lengths – medium and extra large, accommodating up to nine passengers.

The E-Spacetourer can be configured with either five, seven, eight or nine seats.

Private customers will be able to choose between five, seven and eight-seater versions.

The E-Spacetourer will be available with two versions – You! and Max, with both models available in medium and extra large body lengths.

Standard features include, wireless smartphone mirroring, rear parking sensors and a 10-inch HD touchscreen.

Top-of-the-line MAX adds a 180 degree parking camera with front and rear parking sensors and lateral park assist, 17-inch diamond-cut silver and black alloy wheels, leather seat trim, two hands-free sliding electric rear doors, heated front seats with massage function and a heated leather steering wheel.

Powertrains for the E-Spacetourer range from the 134 bhp electric motor with two different lithium-ion batteries. The first, being a 50kWh battery that offers an all-electric range of 139 miles, or the 75 kWh battery offering a range of 217 miles on a single charge.

Prices for the new E-Spacetourer start at £37,990 and rise to £55,130. Both models are available to order now and deliveries are expected in April this year.