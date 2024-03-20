New Peugeot E-5008 revealed with 410-mile range and seven seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Peugeot E-5008 revealed with 410-mile range and seven seats

By Press Association

Peugeot has revealed its new E-5008 electric seven seat SUV which will go on sale later this year.

The E-5008 will sit above the smaller E-2008 and E-3008 SUVs in Peugeot’s electric line-up.

There will be two trim levels on offer– Allure and GT. The Allure model will come as standard with Peugeot’s panoramic i-Cockpit with a 21-inch curved screen, reversing camera, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and go and customisable ambient lighting.

The new E-5008 will be available with three electric powertrains and two hybrids.

The GT model adds 20-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paint scheme, pixel LED headlights, 3D LED rear lights, front parking sensors, an electric tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

The new E-5008 offers a boot capacity of 748 litres in five seat configuration, 249 litres in seven seat configuration and up to 1,815 litres in two seat configuration.

There will be a variety of different powertrains, too. The first will be a single motor with a 7 kWh battery that will give an electric range of 210 miles. A 98 kWh battery long range model will bring 410 miles on a single charge while a 73kWh battery version with dual motors and all-wheel-drive will give an estimated range of 310 miles.

From launch, alongside the all-electric model will also be the option of two hybrids. A mild and plug-in hybrid version of the new 5008 are on offer to give buyers a wider choice of options.

Prices are yet to be revealed for the new E-5008– with order books opening in Autumn 2024 for the UK market.