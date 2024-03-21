Isuzu D-Max electric revealed ahead of Bangkok International Motor Show debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isuzu D-Max electric revealed ahead of Bangkok International Motor Show debut

By Press Association
The D-Max BEV will be a direct competitor to the Maxxus T90 electric pick-up.
Isuzu has revealed an electric version of its popular workhorse, the D-Max pick-up truck.

The Toyota Hilux rival has always been a dependable choice among buyers, but this new electric version ditches its conventional diesel engine in favour of a battery-powered setup.

It will come with a full-time four-wheel-drive system thanks to newly developed e-Axles at the front and rear while this setup allows for a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes. Though Isuzu has stated that the D-Max electric will feature a 66.9kWh battery, it hasn’t revealed a total range figure.

Source: Isuzu UK

The electric motor, meanwhile, will produce 174bhp and will give the D-Max BEV a top speed of 81 mph.

Alan Able, managing director of Isuzu UK said, “The Isuzu D-Max BEV represents a new era for pick-up trucks, combining the legendary toughness of the D-Max with electric technology.”

The D-Max electric will be shown to the public for the time at the Bangkok International Motor Show running from March 27 to April 7 2024.

A spokesperson from Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand, said:“The Isuzu D-Max BEV represents a new chapter in our commitment to sustainable mobility. With its innovative electric powertrain and rugged design, it demonstrates our dedication to providing customers with reliable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.”

Isuzu plans to launch the D-Max BEV in mainland European markets in 2025, with further expansion to the UK, Australia, Thailand and other countries based on demand and their electric vehicle charging infrastructure.