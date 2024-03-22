Adrian Hallmark appointed as new Aston Martin CEO

Adrian Hallmark has taken up a new role as Aston Martin’s CEO.

It comes just hours after the former Bentley boss announced his departure from the Crewe-based firm ‘at his own request and by mutual consent’ following a six-year stint as the luxury car manufacturer’s CEO.

Hallmark said: “Bentley has had a great influence on me. To redefine luxury mobility for the future with such a strong brand is a task that I took on with full commitment and great pleasure. The time has now come for me to turn to new challenges.

Adrian Hallmark, our chairman and CEO since February 2018, is leaving the company at his own request and mutual consent. We would like to wish him all the very best in his future endeavours and thank him for all that has been achieved under his leadership over the last six years. pic.twitter.com/ZTsevzDKJP — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) March 22, 2024

“I would like to express warm thanks to the entire Bentley team for all that we have achieved together in the last few years.”

Hallmark will now take up a role as executive director of Aston Martin and become its CEO ‘no later than October 1, 2024’.

Existing CEO Amedeo Felisa will remain in the position until Hallmark takes up his new post to ensure a ‘smooth transition in leadership’, according to Aston Martin.

Commenting on the move, Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: “In Adrian Hallmark, we are attracting one of the highest calibre leaders not just in our segment, but in the entire global automotive industry.

“Complementing our world-class leadership, Adrian will bring to Aston Martin unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum.”

The Board of Aston Martin today announces the appointment of ultra-luxury automotive leader Adrian Hallmark, who will join Aston Martin as an Executive Director of the Company and its Chief Executive Officer no later than 1 October 2024.#AstonMartin — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) March 22, 2024

Hallmark added: “Like many working within the ultra-luxury segment, I have admired the continued transformation of Aston Martin’s brand and products from afar and feel honoured to have the opportunity to work with Lawrence, the Board and the Company’s employees to lead its next chapter.

“The transformation of Aston Martin is one of the most exciting projects within the ultra-luxury automotive industry. I am looking forward to continuing the Company’s great momentum and utilising my experience and passion to further unleash this iconic brand’s potential and take it to even greater success.”