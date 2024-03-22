Next generation Cupra Formentor will go fully electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next generation Cupra Formentor will go fully electric

By Press Association
The next generation of the Cupra Formentor will go fully-electric.
The next generation Cupra Formentor will be going electric when the company enters the U.S. market by the end of the decade.

The Formentor was launched in 2020 and was offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains when it first hit the road.

The Formentor will receive an update this year alongside the Cupra Leon – with more peformance and a new look.

In a recent Seat and Cupra press conference, it was revealed that 120,000 examples of the Formentor were sold in 2023 – making it one of Cupra’s most successful models.

There was talk about not only an electric Formentor but another electric crossover SUV, too.

Speaking about Cupra’s move to the U.S. market, Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra said: “We plan to enter initially with two electric models. A battery-electric version of the Formentor and a bigger electric crossover SUV.

“At the same time we want to leverage synergies within the brand group by producing this crossover SUV in Volkswagen factories in the North American region including Mexico.

“Cupra will be launched in selected states, where we can assure to find customers that are linked to the Cupra brand and can respond to the Cupra brand– this will be done by a new distribution model.”

For 2024, the Formentor will receive a new look and improved performance as part of Cupra’s plans to expand its brand even further.

Sales targets of 500,000 Cupra’s a year and a three per cent mid-term market share in Europe is what the firm is aiming to achieve.