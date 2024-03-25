Over half of British drivers set to be on the road this Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Over half of British drivers set to be on the road this Easter weekend

By Press Association
Easter Saturday is expected to see an estimate 18.5 million car journeys to be made across the UK.
Easter Saturday is expected to see an estimate 18.5 million car journeys to be made across the UK.

The Easter weekend traffic is expected to peak on Saturday, with a predicted 18.5 million car journeys set to take place.

A survey of 12,420 people found that 48 per cent of UK drivers would be heading out onto the roads over the Easter holiday weekend.

Easter Sunday and Monday are set to be the quietest days with an estimated 16 million cars on the roads. However, some 26 per cent of drivers are still undecided on where they will be heading, which could mean that roads might be busier still.

Rain is forecast in some parts of the UK over the Easter break, bringing spray and standing water to the roads.

British Summer Time (BST) also begins on Easter Sunday as the clocks go forward by an hour – meaning an hour less of sleep.

Chris Wood, AA patrol of the year, said: “Before setting off on a long journey it’s important to check your car. A few simple checks could stop car trouble from upsetting your plans.

“Take 10 minutes to check your oil, coolant and windscreen wash levels. It’s also important to make sure you have plenty of fuel and or electric charge and check that all your lights are working – check your tyre pressures – do this when the tyres are cold and don’t forget to check the tread.

“If driving in wet weather, try to avoid standing water where it is safe to do so as this can cover potholes or displaced inspection covers that may be lurking below the surface.”

The survey also found that 28 per cent of people aged between 18 to 24 will be travelling to see family and friends, whereas only 13 per cent of family-visitng drivers will be aged 65 and over.