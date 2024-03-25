Over half of British drivers set to be on the road this Easter weekend

The Easter weekend traffic is expected to peak on Saturday, with a predicted 18.5 million car journeys set to take place.

A survey of 12,420 people found that 48 per cent of UK drivers would be heading out onto the roads over the Easter holiday weekend.

Easter Sunday and Monday are set to be the quietest days with an estimated 16 million cars on the roads. However, some 26 per cent of drivers are still undecided on where they will be heading, which could mean that roads might be busier still.

Rain is forecast in some parts of the UK over the Easter break, bringing spray and standing water to the roads.

British Summer Time (BST) also begins on Easter Sunday as the clocks go forward by an hour – meaning an hour less of sleep.

Chris Wood, AA patrol of the year, said: “Before setting off on a long journey it’s important to check your car. A few simple checks could stop car trouble from upsetting your plans.

“Take 10 minutes to check your oil, coolant and windscreen wash levels. It’s also important to make sure you have plenty of fuel and or electric charge and check that all your lights are working – check your tyre pressures – do this when the tyres are cold and don’t forget to check the tread.

“If driving in wet weather, try to avoid standing water where it is safe to do so as this can cover potholes or displaced inspection covers that may be lurking below the surface.”

The survey also found that 28 per cent of people aged between 18 to 24 will be travelling to see family and friends, whereas only 13 per cent of family-visitng drivers will be aged 65 and over.