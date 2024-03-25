The most common parts to go wrong with used cars revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The most common parts to go wrong with used cars revealed

By Press Association
The Honda Jazz is the most reliable used car with just 2.28 per cent making a claim in a warranty policy.
Batteries, alternators and coil springs are the most common parts to fail on a car, according to recent research.

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) analysed data exclusively for Car Dealer Magazine from more than 500 warranties from every manufacturer and worked out the most common issues and faults from each car brand.

The top claims were alternators, which accounted for 12 per cent, followed by batteries at 6.06 per cent and water pumps at 3.79 per cent.

Start-stop functions were said to put strain on alternators and the same for batteries, however, due to Britain’s pothole problems, coil springs were the most common in suspension failure.

The most costly fixes came from McLaren, costing on average more than £9k, Ferrari at £4,166 for a gearbox issue and Bentley at £2,799 for air compressors.

The survey also conducted a test to see the motor manufacturer with the cheapest average repair cost and most reliable model.

The Toyota Yaris was ranked the second most reliable car in the research conducted at just 2.98 per cent claimed in a warranty policy.

Source: Toyota UK media

The manufacturer with the lowest average repair cost was Skoda with an average repair of £313.67, followed by Toyota at £331.40 and then Hyundai at £362.76.

Martin Binnee, WSG operations director said: “The build quality has improved significantly across all car manufacturers over the last few years and generally vehicles have become more reliable.

“However, rapidly advancing electronics have increased the likelihood of more complicated and expensive faults.”

The data collected also found the most reliable used cars on sale with it working out how many claims of a certain model appeared in a policy. The winner was the Honda Jazz at just 2.28 per cent, followed by the Toyota Yaris at 2.98 per cent and in third place was the Toyota Aygo at 3.80 per cent.