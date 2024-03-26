Land Rover set to reveal most powerful Defender ever

Land Rover is ready to reveal the most powerful Defender yet with the Octa.

The Octa Defender will be powered by a twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine while its 6D Dynamics air suspension is a first for the Defender range, having previously been used on the performance Range Rover Sport SV.

The 6D Dynamics technology has a pitch and roll system that enables the vehicle to remain stable during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road –while maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across off-road driving.

The new diamond graphic symbolises flagship Land Rover models for the future.

Source: Land Rover media

A new diamond graphic symbolises the flagship Defender model – hence the Octa name.

Mark Cameron, managing director, for the Defender said: “The Defender Octa name and signature graphic are representative of the vehicle’s strength, resilience and desirability – inspired by the vehicle’s diamond-like tough luxury credentials.

“The new signature graphic is particularly significant as it will be the first time it is seen on a Defender – and it will identify all flagship Defender models in the future.”

The Defender Octa is being extensively tested through the snow and ice of Sweden, Dubai’s desert, the famous ‘Green Hell’ of the Nurburgring tarmac and Moab rock crawls.

Customers will be invited to exclusive previews before the Defender Octa gets its full reveal later this year – with customers having to register their interest at their Land Rover retailer of choice.

More details of the Defender Octa will be revealed later this year when order books open.