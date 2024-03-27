New Toyota GR Yaris goes on sale from £44,250

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Toyota GR Yaris goes on sale from £44,250

By Press Association
Updated GR Yaris will come with more power and bigger price tag
Toyota has revealed prices and specifications for its updated hot hatchback – the GR Yaris.

The GR Yaris has been the king of the hot hatch market since it first went on sale in 2020, and for 2024 Toyota has gone and improved it even further.

There will be four versions available. The standard GR Yaris with a six-speed manual gearbox will cost from £44,250 and jump to £45,750 with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Two special editions will be available from launch, too. The GR Yaris Ogier edition and the Rovanpera edition – both will have a six-speed manual gearbox and have price tags of £60,000.

Source: Toyota UK media

The GR Yaris Ogier edition comes with Stealth grey matt paint, blue brake callipers, black Gazoo Racing side decals, a larger rear spoiler and a French flag emblem on the top half of the front bumper – there are two new driving modes called ‘Morizo’ and ‘Seb’.

Morizo mode was built in conjunction with Toyota’s ex-president, Akio Toyoda, which helps with lap times through acceleration, braking and steering.

‘Seb’ mode, named after Seb Ogier rally driver – tunes the front and rear differentials as well as the four-wheel-drive system.

The Rovanpera edition comes with unique Gazoo Racing livery and an adjustable rear spoiler.

There is ‘Donut’ mode, allowing the car to turn on a short radius creating the perfect donut.

Kalle’ mode helps with oversteer through the front and rear differentials, enabling the car to do a ‘Scandinavian flick’ – allowing the car to enter a corner with the back end swung out with the front of the car perfectly lined up to pull it forward out of a corner.

For the first year of sales, the GR will be available in limited numbers with first refusal going to existing GR Yaris customers and those who joined the waiting list before the old car’s production stopped in May 2022.

The new GR Yaris gets a power upgrade from the old car’s 256bhp to 276bhp – with torque figures up from 370Nm to 390Nm.

There is a new updated front bumper with bigger air intakes and a redesigned rear bumper and rear taillights.

An updated interior with lower-positioned seats and a repositioned rear-view mirror are all criticisms of the older car that have been addressed with the new car.

The chassis has been strengthened and there is a new interior layout – with it angled more towards the driver.

Customers will be entered into a ballot to try and secure an allocation for a new GR Yaris this year – with details of the process being shared to them in May 2024.