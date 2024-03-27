Hyundai i30 receives a new look for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai i30 receives a new look for 2024

By Press Association
The new i30 receives its second facelift to keep it looking fresh.
The Hyundai i30 has received an updated design with new connectivity and safety features.

The Ford Focus rival has always been a sensible choice among buyers and this updated model should help bring it in line with the most modern offerings.

On the exterior, the radiator grille, fog lamp housing and rear bumper insert have been redesigned, while all versions now come as standard with LED headlights and taillights – as well as new 16-inch wheel designs.

There are seven new exterior colours including Jupiter orange metallic, Meta blue pearl, Ultimate red metallic, Abyss black pearl, Ecotrinic grey pearl, Cypress green pearl and Sailing blue pearl.

Step inside, and you’ll find that the central tunnel has been given a gloss black finish and there is now the option of either cloth, cloth and leather, full leather and textile suede and leather seat upholstery.

The sporty i30 N Line has been given new front grille meshes, horizontal accents in red for the textile and suede interior and metal accents for the front bumper inserts. There are now dark metal inserts for the side skirts, too.

New connectivity features include a 4.2-inch colour LCD display, three USB-C charging ports for the front and rear, over-the-air map updates and an optional 10.25-inch digital screen.

The new i30 will be available in hatchback, estate and four door saloon called the ‘Fastback’.

Source: Hyundai news media

As standard, the new i30 comes with Hyundai’s smart sense safety feature which includes collision avoidance, which helps detect and avoid potential accidents ahead. Lane-following assist is also included – helping to keep the car in its current lane on the motorway – while intelligent speed limit assist alerts the driver when exceeding the speed limit.

To improve its efficiency, the new i30 can be selected with a 48V mild-hybrid system to help with its emissions and economy.

Prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed for the UK market, but production is due to start in April 2024 – with the new i30 going on sale later this year.