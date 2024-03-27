Chery eyes UK factory as it rolls out Omoda and Jaecoo brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chery eyes UK factory as it rolls out Omoda and Jaecoo brands

By Press Association
The Omoda 5 is an SUV similar in size to a Nissan Qashqai
Chinese carmaker Chery is mulling over plans to establish a factory in the UK as it begins to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the coming months.

Chery is already China’s largest exporter of cars and has held this title for 20 years, but now it sees the UK as an area that is perfect for its ambitious growth plans.

It is eyeing the UK as a potential location for a manufacturing plant to build cars for right-hand drive and export markets.

Speaking to the PA news agency, UK country manager for Chery, Victor Zhang, said: “Localisation is something the industry must be doing in the future – it is of great importance.

Omoda E5
The E5 is a new electric SUV

“The UK has a lot of potential and it has a unique positioning, especially with its universities linked to the car industry.

“The UK government is showing a positive attitude towards foreign investment, and the UK is a good possibility for us. We are taking this very seriously.”

Zhang’s statements came as the carmaker revealed plans to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the UK this year.

It has already signed up over 60 dealers to sell the two brands and plans to expand this to 100 and sell 10,000 cars by the end of the year.

The first models to arrive will be the petrol-powered Omoda 5 and electric Omoda E5. The 5 is a Nissan Qashqai-sized crossover and will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the electric E5 gets a 204bhp motor and a 61kWh LFP ‘blade’ battery, giving a range of around 250 miles.

Jaecoo 7
Jaecoo’s 7 is expected to cost around £35,000

Both models will come with a raft of luxuries as standard, including dual 10.25-inch screens, 360-degree cameras, electric seats and acoustic glass.

Omoda is expected to tempt buyers away from traditional rivals with very aggressive pricing. The Omoda 5 is expected to be priced from £24,000, while the E5 is predicted to come in at under £34,000. They would significantly undercut rivals from Nissan and Volkswagen, for example.

Omoda’s more premium sister brand, Jaecoo, will launch its first model in September. The Jaecoo 7 is a Hyundai Tucson-sized SUV and will initially arrive with the same 1.6-litre petrol engine. It’s set to be priced from around £35,000.

A further five more models from Omoda and Jaecoo are expected to arrive on British shores by the end of 2025.