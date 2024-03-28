Hyundai Tucson receives mid-life facelift for 2024

The Tucson has been given an updated look for 2024 as the current generation enters middle age.

On the outside, the front and back bumper have been redesigned along with new skid plates, while at the front, there are larger LED daytime running lights and a half-mirrored effect in the front grille.

New alloy wheel designs are on offer as well as five new paint colours: Cypress green pearl, Ecotronic grey pearl, Ultimate red metallic, Jupiter orange metallic and Sailing blue pearl.

The N Line version of the Tucson gets updated front and rear bumpers, a new mesh grille and body-coloured wheel arches.

Climb inside, and there’s a redesigned dashboard, centre fascia, centre armrest and steering wheel – as well as a new display for the climate control and updated designs to the upper door trims – while standard USB-C charging points are now included, too.

The seats also get new patterns and materials including cloth and leather – there will also be a new interior colour pack which allows for more customisation, though UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Over-the-air updates help owners make sure that their vehicle infotainment software is always up-to-date as well as their satellite navigation functions, too.

Furthermore, the new Tucson comes with an Intelligent front-lighting system, where the LED headlights automatically adapt to road conditions to ensure the best illumination while reducing glare for other road users.

The New Tucson comes with a variety of electrified powertrains including a mild-hybrid, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. An extra addition to the Tucson range is the two-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid – which will be available later this year.

Prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed for the new Tucson, with more details expected to be revealed later this year when the car goes on sale.