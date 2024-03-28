Hyundai Tucson receives mid-life facelift for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai Tucson receives mid-life facelift for 2024

By Press Association
The new Tucson gets an updated look with new paint schemes and a new interior.
The Tucson has been given an updated look for 2024 as the current generation enters middle age.

On the outside, the front and back bumper have been redesigned along with new skid plates, while at the front, there are larger LED daytime running lights and a half-mirrored effect in the front grille.

New alloy wheel designs are on offer as well as five new paint colours: Cypress green pearl, Ecotronic grey pearl, Ultimate red metallic, Jupiter orange metallic and Sailing blue pearl.

The N Line version of the Tucson gets updated front and rear bumpers, a new mesh grille and body-coloured wheel arches.

Climb inside, and there’s a redesigned dashboard, centre fascia, centre armrest and steering wheel – as well as a new display for the climate control and updated designs to the upper door trims – while standard USB-C charging points are now included, too.

The seats also get new patterns and materials including cloth and leather – there will also be a new interior colour pack which allows for more customisation, though UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Over-the-air updates help owners make sure that their vehicle infotainment software is always up-to-date as well as their satellite navigation functions, too.

The new Tucson gets over-the-air updates and there is a new two-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid on the way. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)

Furthermore, the new Tucson comes with an Intelligent front-lighting system, where the LED headlights automatically adapt to road conditions to ensure the best illumination while reducing glare for other road users.

The New Tucson comes with a variety of electrified powertrains including a mild-hybrid, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. An extra addition to the Tucson range is the two-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid – which will be available later this year.

Prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed for the new Tucson, with more details expected to be revealed later this year when the car goes on sale.