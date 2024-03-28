British-made compact hydrogen fuel cell aims to make zero-emission mobility a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British-made compact hydrogen fuel cell aims to make zero-emission mobility a reality

By Press Association
Intelligent Energy’s IE-Drive system is 30 per cent smaller and can deliver the equivalent of 157bhp. (Credit: Intelligent Energy)
A smaller and more powerful hydrogen fuel cell system has been revealed for the passenger car market.

Loughborough-based fuel cell developer and manufacturer Intelligent Energy has unveiled its new IE-Drive system that can produce electrical power of an equivalent 157bhp – one of the highest of any single stack hydrogen platforms for passenger vehicles.

However, the system’s real focus is its size, which is why the platform is 30 per cent smaller than other fuel cell systems, but enables a cruising speed of 80mph in peak temperatures and 55mph going up steep inclines.

The Drive system is shaped like a traditional engine and features a fuel cell stack, electronic control unit and heat exchanger. Intelligent Energy states that its fuel system can be ‘as cheap to produce as internal combustion engines’ while its compact size means that it could easily be dropped into existing passenger car designs by OEMs.

David Woolhouse, Intelligent energy’s chief executive, said: “With 25 per cent of all passenger cars expected to have hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, this clean technology represents the future.

“Our Drive product has the potential to shake up the hydrogen fuel cell market and accelerate the transition towards zero-emission mobility.”

The passenger car and van hydrogen fuel cell market is anticipated to be worth £596 million by 2040. (Credit: Toyota media UK)

Intelligent Energy predicts that its Drive fuel cell system will cost around £100 per kW by the end of the decade – making it less expensive than EVs and comparable to internal-combustion engine vehicles.

Dr. Ashley Kells, Intelligent Energy programmer director, said: “The IE-Drive product is a ground-breaking advancement in the automotive industry and the work we have undertaken clearly illustrates the UK’s ability to be a global leader in the hydrogen fuel cell arena.”

It’s anticipated that by 2040, the hydrogen fuel cell market for passenger cars and vans will be worth £596 million.