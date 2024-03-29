This is some of the best motorcycling gear to check out this spring

Spring is with us and with it brings the promise of longer days and warmer temperatures. Though the conditions in the UK remain unsettled, there should be better conditions ahead – meaning more people will be able to get out and enjoy themselves on two wheels.

Good motorcycle kit is essential to staying safe when you’re out and about, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best equipment that ensures you can look great but stay protected, too.

Hedon Heroine Racer

Hedon takes a traditional craftsmanship approach with its helmets

UK-based firm Hedon makes some of the highest-grade helmets about, using quality materials to create lids which both look and feel great. They’re fully certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety grades, too, so they’re more than up to scratch when it comes to protection.

We’re big fans of the Heroine Racer, which is a core part of Hedon’s range. Available in a variety of colours – and customisable, should you want to – it’s a great accompaniment to any motorcycle, particularly classic or modern classic models.

£750

Danner Moto GTX

The Danner Moto GTX’s feature full protection and a Gore-Tex liner

You might know Danner from its extensive range of hiking and outdoor footwear, but the American firm recently turned its attention to motorbike boots with the new Moto GTX. Available in both black and brown, the Moto GTX has D30 lightweight foam in the collar for added protection alongside a chunky Vibram outsole for loads of grip whether you’re on or off the bike.

The Moto GTX also features a Gore-Tex liner which will help keep the wet away from your feet when the weather, inevitably, turns to rain.

£470

Richa Apache Trousers

The Apache trousers have full knee protection

A good set of motorcycle trousers is key, regardless of what time of year you’re riding. The Apache trousers from Richa are decidedly more focused on dryer springtime rides, as they’re not waterproof. However, with a snug liner, they can help to keep the cold at bay, while with Kevlar used for the exterior material they’ve got plenty of slide resistance.

You’ll find D30 Ghost protection at the knees, too, and there’s space for hip protectors too if you’d like to add more armour.

£239

Belstaff Airflow Jacket

The Airflow has mesh panels at the side to help keep things cool

Belstaff has an incredible motorcycle heritage, having produced some of the most iconic biking jackets. While it still has a great range of waxed and leather motorcycle jackets, the new Airflow is a model that should prove ideal for spring due to its materials and airy design.

With a nylon outer skin it’s hard-wearing, but underneath you’ll find removable D30 armour for the shoulders and arms, while a back protector can be added later on should you want it. It’s available in both olive and black colours, too.

£425

Richa Inferno

The Infernos can offer three levels of heating

Even though it’s springtime, there’s still the chance of some chilly temperatures and when you’re on a motorcycle the area where you feel this most of all is in your hands. Fortunately, Richa might have the answer with its Inferno heated gloves, which can be powered either by connecting them directly to your bike’s power or with an optional separate battery.

Either way, three levels of heat are available while a long cuff design ensures that draughts stay far away. They’ve got a waterproof yet breathable lining, while D30 knuckle protectors provide extra protection. The insides are lined in super-comfy fleece, too.

£219.99

Fuel Rodeo Gloves

The Rodeo glove has a more traditional design

If you’re after an alternative to the Inferno, then you may want to take a look at the Rodeo gloves from Fuel. Made from 100% leather, they’ve got that classic look and feel which will only get better over time and with more use.

Fully safety-certified, the Rodeos have an adjustable wrist closure for a precise fit alongside PVC knuckle guards for help in the case of a spill.

£85