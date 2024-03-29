This is some of the best motorcycling gear to check out this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

This is some of the best motorcycling gear to check out this spring

By Press Association
Hedon’s range of helmets is varied and takes classic design cues
Hedon’s range of helmets is varied and takes classic design cues

Spring is with us and with it brings the promise of longer days and warmer temperatures. Though the conditions in the UK remain unsettled, there should be better conditions ahead – meaning more people will be able to get out and enjoy themselves on two wheels.

Good motorcycle kit is essential to staying safe when you’re out and about, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best equipment that ensures you can look great but stay protected, too.

Hedon Heroine Racer

Hedon Helmet
Hedon takes a traditional craftsmanship approach with its helmets

UK-based firm Hedon makes some of the highest-grade helmets about, using quality materials to create lids which both look and feel great. They’re fully certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety grades, too, so they’re more than up to scratch when it comes to protection.

We’re big fans of the Heroine Racer, which is a core part of Hedon’s range. Available in a variety of colours – and customisable, should you want to – it’s a great accompaniment to any motorcycle, particularly classic or modern classic models.

£750

Danner Moto GTX

Danner Moto
The Danner Moto GTX’s feature full protection and a Gore-Tex liner

You might know Danner from its extensive range of hiking and outdoor footwear, but the American firm recently turned its attention to motorbike boots with the new Moto GTX. Available in both black and brown, the Moto GTX has D30 lightweight foam in the collar for added protection alongside a chunky Vibram outsole for loads of grip whether you’re on or off the bike.

The Moto GTX also features a Gore-Tex liner which will help keep the wet away from your feet when the weather, inevitably, turns to rain.

£470

Richa Apache Trousers

Richa Apache Trousers
The Apache trousers have full knee protection

A good set of motorcycle trousers is key, regardless of what time of year you’re riding. The Apache trousers from Richa are decidedly more focused on dryer springtime rides, as they’re not waterproof. However, with a snug liner, they can help to keep the cold at bay, while with Kevlar used for the exterior material they’ve got plenty of slide resistance.

You’ll find D30 Ghost protection at the knees, too, and there’s space for hip protectors too if you’d like to add more armour.

£239

Belstaff Airflow Jacket

Belstaff Airflow
The Airflow has mesh panels at the side to help keep things cool

Belstaff has an incredible motorcycle heritage, having produced some of the most iconic biking jackets. While it still has a great range of waxed and leather motorcycle jackets, the new Airflow is a model that should prove ideal for spring due to its materials and airy design.

With a nylon outer skin it’s hard-wearing, but underneath you’ll find removable D30 armour for the shoulders and arms, while a back protector can be added later on should you want it. It’s available in both olive and black colours, too.

£425

Richa Inferno

Richa Inferno
The Infernos can offer three levels of heating

Even though it’s springtime, there’s still the chance of some chilly temperatures and when you’re on a motorcycle the area where you feel this most of all is in your hands. Fortunately, Richa might have the answer with its Inferno heated gloves, which can be powered either by connecting them directly to your bike’s power or with an optional separate battery.

Either way, three levels of heat are available while a long cuff design ensures that draughts stay far away. They’ve got a waterproof yet breathable lining, while D30 knuckle protectors provide extra protection. The insides are lined in super-comfy fleece, too.

£219.99

Fuel Rodeo Gloves

Fuel Rodeo Glove
The Rodeo glove has a more traditional design

If you’re after an alternative to the Inferno, then you may want to take a look at the Rodeo gloves from Fuel. Made from 100% leather, they’ve got that classic look and feel which will only get better over time and with more use.

Fully safety-certified, the Rodeos have an adjustable wrist closure for a precise fit alongside PVC knuckle guards for help in the case of a spill.

£85