New Alpine A290 will make its world debut at Le Mans 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Alpine A290 will make its world debut at Le Mans 24

By Press Association
The new electric Alpine A290 will have its world debut at the 24 hours of Le Mans in June. (Credit: Alpine cars Media)
The new electric Alpine A290 will have its world debut at the 24 hours of Le Mans in June. (Credit: Alpine cars Media)

The world debut for the hotly anticipated Alpine A290 is just around the corner with the 24 hours of Le Mans being the destination of its unveil this summer.

The A290 was showcased last year in concept form, with this upcoming hot hatch underpinning by the same platform as the new Renault 5 E-Tech.

The new city car is the first electric model to be in Alpine’s range and will mark a turning point in the brand’s future.

The A290 will use the same platform as the Renault 5 E-Tech with the AmpR platform. (Credit: Alpine cars Media)

The concept, which debuted in May 2023, gave the impression that Alpine wanted to make an urban city car with sports car credentials and showed that the company wanted to still build driver-focused cars with sustainable motorsport pedigree.

The A290 will be entering into a new and competitive market with EV hot hatches, directly competing with the Abarth 500e, MG4 XPower and Volkswagen ID.3 GTX.

The new Alpine will share the same platform as the new Renault 5 E-Tech with its AmpR small platform but the A290 will get more power, chassis tweaks and suspension upgrades compared to the standard 5 E-Tech.

Further details will be revealed nearer the car’s launch, with prices and specifications still not confirmed for the UK market – but expect a premium over the standard Renault 5 E-Tech’s starting price of around £23,000 when A290 goes on sale.

The new Alpine A290 will be unveiled to the public at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race on June 13, 2024.