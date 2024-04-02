First Tesla Cyberbeast heads under the hammer at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Tesla Cyberbeast heads under the hammer at auction

By Press Association
The first Cyberbeast has gone to auction this week with no reserve price. (Credit Sotheby’s motorsport)
The auction for the first Tesla Cyberbeast is underway at Sotheby Motorsports in Florida.

There is no reserve allowing the truck to sell for any price when the auction ends on April 9, though bidding was kicked off at $75,000 (£59,700). At the time of writing, seven bids had been placed with the truck’s auction price standing at $87,000 (£69,200).

The Cyberbeast is the top-of-the-line model in the Cybertruck range, packing 856bhp and an electric range of 320 miles alongside a claimed 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds and a towing capacity of five and a half tonnes.

Colleen Cash, president of Sotheby’s Motorsport, said: “The Cybertruck and Cyberbeast have seized the global spotlight in a manner unlike any vehicle launch before, marking a pop culture phenomenon.

“We believe that the Cyberbeast will become an iconic symbol of this era, much like the DeLorean has for past generations. This auction represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.”

The Cyberbeast can do 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds as has an electric range of 320 miles, while producing 856bhp. (Credit Sotheby’s Motorsport)

Tesla’s Cybertruck had to pass several hurdles before it could enter production, including the fabrication of the highly durable steel exterior. Despite being first shown in 2019, it took until December 1, 2023, for the Cybertruck to be showcased in production-ready form.

When the Cyberbeast goes on sale, the base price will be the equivalent of £79,500 – however with the first Cyberbeast under auction with no reserve, it’s anticipated to exceed above and beyond that price tag.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring the Cyberbeast and Cybertruck models to the UK.