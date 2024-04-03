New trim level for the Vauxhall Mokka Electric makes it the cheapest electric SUV on sale

The electric version of the Vauxhall Mokka has just had a price cut thanks to a new trim level – Griffin.

The Mokka Electric Griffin now starts from £29,495 making it the cheapest new electric SUV on sale – and £7,000 cheaper than the original entry-level Mokka that started from £36,610.

On the outside, the Mokka Electric Griffin gets 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, LED headlights, tailights and daytime running lights as well as a contrasting black roof.

Inside, there is a seven-inch colour touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also features a rear-view camera as well as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Mokka Griffin also comes with Vauxhall connect which allows drivers to pre-heat the cabin temperature and schedule their charging remotely via their smartphone.

Furthermore, the Griffin model also comes with rear parking sensors, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control and keyless start.

Introducing the special edition Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin – where style meets comfort in a compact electric SUV. Griffin trim enhances the Mokka's striking design with a sleek black roof and tinted windows. Starting at £29,495

Under the bonnet is a 50kWh battery which provides an electric range of 209 miles and links with an electric motor that produces 134bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Charging from a 100kW rapid charger means the Mokka Electric Griffin can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in just half an hour, while a standard home wallbox will charge this EV from zero to 100 per cent charge in seven and a half hours.

Orders will open for the Mokka electric Griffin on April 17 with the first deliveries expected in June.