Ken Block memorabilia to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ken Block memorabilia to be sold at auction

By Press Association
Ken Block’s memorabilia will go to auction this week. (Credit: Ebay motors)
Ken Block’s memorabilia will go to auction this week. (Credit: Ebay motors)

An auction of items belonging to the late rally and stunt-driving legend Ken Block is underway online.

The auction listing includes car parts, art pieces, collectables, sourced parts from Block’s Gymkhana series, rally races and other highlights in his career.

All the proceeds will go towards the 43 Institute, which ‘creates paths of opportunity’ into motorsport, action sports and creative arts for the next generation ‘of aspiring talent regardless of their financial means’. The auction runs from April 3 to April 13.

The number 43 was Block’s racing number, with 43 individual collectables being included as part of this sale, which is being conducted by eBay Motors.

Chris Phil, global VP of eBay Motors said: “Ken Block was an undeniable inspiration to car lovers and fans everywhere – he united automotive and pop culture in a way that no one else could.

“We are deeply honoured to partner with the Block family and support Ken’s commitment to the community by connecting our enthusiasts to his legacy through these one-of-one pieces.”

During Ken Block’s life, he co-founded the skating brand DC Shoes, had a varied rally career and created his famous internet driving series called ‘Gymkhana’.

He passed away aged 55 in January 2023, following a snowmobile accident in Utah, USA.

Pictured: Lucy Block, Ken Block’s wife. The 43 institute was setup by the Block family after the 55-year-old’s fatal accident in Utah in January 2023. (Credit: Ebay Motors)

His wife, Lucy Block, also a pro rally driver and Block house racing principal said: “Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others.

“Opening our archives for the first time with Ebay motors and sharing a piece of his career with fans is the perfect way to honour his legacy.”