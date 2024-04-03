Ken Block memorabilia to be sold at auction

An auction of items belonging to the late rally and stunt-driving legend Ken Block is underway online.

The auction listing includes car parts, art pieces, collectables, sourced parts from Block’s Gymkhana series, rally races and other highlights in his career.

All the proceeds will go towards the 43 Institute, which ‘creates paths of opportunity’ into motorsport, action sports and creative arts for the next generation ‘of aspiring talent regardless of their financial means’. The auction runs from April 3 to April 13.

The number 43 was Block’s racing number, with 43 individual collectables being included as part of this sale, which is being conducted by eBay Motors.

Chris Phil, global VP of eBay Motors said: “Ken Block was an undeniable inspiration to car lovers and fans everywhere – he united automotive and pop culture in a way that no one else could.

“We are deeply honoured to partner with the Block family and support Ken’s commitment to the community by connecting our enthusiasts to his legacy through these one-of-one pieces.”

During Ken Block’s life, he co-founded the skating brand DC Shoes, had a varied rally career and created his famous internet driving series called ‘Gymkhana’.

He passed away aged 55 in January 2023, following a snowmobile accident in Utah, USA.

Pictured: Lucy Block, Ken Block’s wife. The 43 institute was setup by the Block family after the 55-year-old’s fatal accident in Utah in January 2023. (Credit: Ebay Motors)

His wife, Lucy Block, also a pro rally driver and Block house racing principal said: “Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others.

“Opening our archives for the first time with Ebay motors and sharing a piece of his career with fans is the perfect way to honour his legacy.”