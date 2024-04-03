New Range Rover SV Burford Edition is inspired by the Cotswolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Range Rover SV Burford Edition is inspired by the Cotswolds

By Press Association
The Range Rover SV Burford Edition is limited to just 10 units
The Range Rover SV Burford Edition is limited to just 10 units

A new limited-edition Range Rover SV which takes its inspiration from the Cotswolds is heading to the UK.

The new SV Burford Edition will be limited to just 10 units and all are destined for the UK alone, with no examples being shipped abroad. The Burford Edition ‘has design cues from the calm and beautiful British countryside’ while taking its name from the Cotswold town.

Range Rover Burford Edition
Each car gets a variety of luxurious touches

Based upon the Range Rover SV P615 V8 Long Wheelbase, the Burford Edition gets a ‘Aether Grey’ exterior shade, with a satin finish and metal script badging. Inside, there’s a two-tone interior of ‘Light Cloud’ and ‘Cinder Grey’ made from woven textiles. It even gets ‘co-ordinating scatter cushions’ for ‘clients who prefer to be driven’.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Managing Director, JLR (UK), said: “We’re immensely proud to offer this highly desirable and rare limited edition to our most discerning UK clients. The Burford Edition builds on Range Rover’s exclusivity and luxury, and captures the essence of the Cotswolds – one of the most beautiful locations in the UK and the heartland of Range Rover.”

Range Rover Burford Edition
The grey exterior is contrasted by silver badges

The Burford Edition comes from Range Rover SV’s Bespoke commissioning house where owners can completely personalise their vehicles. It’s available exclusively to buyers of either Autobiography or SV-specification Range Rover models.

Range Rover says that the Burford Edition’s price is available on application, though prices for the standard SV Long Wheelbase kick off from £192,000. Interested parties will be invented to a preview event through the Range Rover House service at Daylesford Farm in the heart of the Cotswolds.