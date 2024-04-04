Renault takes the wraps off new Captur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault takes the wraps off new Captur

By Press Association
The new Captur features a bold front end design
The new Captur features a bold front end design

Renault has revealed the new Captur with a new look, interior and a hybrid powertrain.

The Captur has been a great success for the French firm ever since the first-generation car went on sale back in 2013.

The new model debuts with a redesigned nose with the ‘Nouvel’R’ one-piece logo built into the front grille, as well as horizontal air intakes while LED front headlights are standard across the Captur range and the rear lighting system is now transparent.

There are three trim levels to choose from, starting with the entry-level Evolution which gets 17-inch alloy wheels and a matt black finish on the lower body and beltline with long, black front and rear skid plates.

Renault Captur
The Captur has been a very popular car for Renault

Techno trim level adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a high gloss black finish in the lower body and beltline while range-topping Esprit Alpine trim gets black logos, high gloss black window surrounds, 19-inch alloy wheels, front splitter and front and rear skid plates with a Slate grey matte finish.

Step inside and the new Captur has a 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring Renault’s OpenR link infotainment system. There is new upholstery with heather grey fabric with yellow stitching for Evolution trim models while Esprit Alpine models come with a blue-grey dash insert and multi-textured grained seat fabric as well as on the door panels, too.

There are USB-C ports and a 12V socket, with another in the boot. On Techno and Esprit Alpine models, there are two extra USB-C sockets available behind the central armrest for rear passengers – and a wireless phone charger is standard across the range.

Boot space is the same as the old Captur with 536 litres of space with the rear seats pushed forward, expanding to 1,334 litres with the rear seats folded.

Renault Captur
The interior features a large screen

In terms of engines, there are two on offer. The first is a 1.0-litre TCE turbocharged petrol producing 90bhp with a six-speed manual gearbox while a second 1.6-litre E-Tech hybrid with 145bhp gets linked to an automatic ‘dog clutch’ gearbox.

The hybrid model gets two electric motors with a 48bhp e-motor and a 24bhp high-voltage generator combined with a 94bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine – mated to the new automatic gearbox that has four gears for the petrol engine and two gears for the electric motor.

Safety tech in the new Captur includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and driver drowsiness alert.

The new Captur will be available to order in the third quarter of 2024 with further details on prices to follow nearer its release date.