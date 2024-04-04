Renault takes the wraps off new Captur

Renault has revealed the new Captur with a new look, interior and a hybrid powertrain.

The Captur has been a great success for the French firm ever since the first-generation car went on sale back in 2013.

The new model debuts with a redesigned nose with the ‘Nouvel’R’ one-piece logo built into the front grille, as well as horizontal air intakes while LED front headlights are standard across the Captur range and the rear lighting system is now transparent.

There are three trim levels to choose from, starting with the entry-level Evolution which gets 17-inch alloy wheels and a matt black finish on the lower body and beltline with long, black front and rear skid plates.

The Captur has been a very popular car for Renault

Techno trim level adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a high gloss black finish in the lower body and beltline while range-topping Esprit Alpine trim gets black logos, high gloss black window surrounds, 19-inch alloy wheels, front splitter and front and rear skid plates with a Slate grey matte finish.

Step inside and the new Captur has a 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring Renault’s OpenR link infotainment system. There is new upholstery with heather grey fabric with yellow stitching for Evolution trim models while Esprit Alpine models come with a blue-grey dash insert and multi-textured grained seat fabric as well as on the door panels, too.

There are USB-C ports and a 12V socket, with another in the boot. On Techno and Esprit Alpine models, there are two extra USB-C sockets available behind the central armrest for rear passengers – and a wireless phone charger is standard across the range.

Boot space is the same as the old Captur with 536 litres of space with the rear seats pushed forward, expanding to 1,334 litres with the rear seats folded.

The interior features a large screen

In terms of engines, there are two on offer. The first is a 1.0-litre TCE turbocharged petrol producing 90bhp with a six-speed manual gearbox while a second 1.6-litre E-Tech hybrid with 145bhp gets linked to an automatic ‘dog clutch’ gearbox.

The hybrid model gets two electric motors with a 48bhp e-motor and a 24bhp high-voltage generator combined with a 94bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine – mated to the new automatic gearbox that has four gears for the petrol engine and two gears for the electric motor.

Safety tech in the new Captur includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and driver drowsiness alert.

The new Captur will be available to order in the third quarter of 2024 with further details on prices to follow nearer its release date.