Volvo’s updated model range goes on sale in the UK

Volvo has announced that it will bring an array of updates to its model line-up including a new naming strategy, powertrains and revised prices.

Prices for the updated EC40 start at £52,555 for the Single Motor Plus and rise to £61,855 for the Twin Motor Plus.

The EX40 starts from £45,955 for the Single Motor Core and rises to £61,855 for the Twin Motor Ultra.

The current C40 Recharge will be renamed to the EC40 and the XC40 Recharge will be named the EX40. This brings them in line with other electrified models in Volvo’s range with the EX30 and EX90 SUVs. The ‘Recharge’ name, previously used on plug-in hybrids, has been ditched entirely too.

The XC40 name will remain the same for the mild-hybrid petrol versions.

Mild-hybrid versions of the XC40 will keep the same name, while the recharge XC40 has been renamed the EX40. (Credit: Volvo media)

The EC40 and EX40 will be given new powertrains, too. Now available is a single-motor extended range that will offer an electric driving range of up to 346 miles for the EC30 and 343 miles for the EC40.

The new powertrain comes with a 78 kWh battery, and a 255bhp electric motor, that will produce 420Nm of torque.

There is also a performance software upgrade that allows the power of the current EC40 and EX40 twin motor versions to increase from 413bhp to 448bhp.

A new exterior colour called Sand Dune has been added to the EC40, EX40 and XC40 models, too.

The updated Volvo model range is on sale now with deliveries expected in the summer.