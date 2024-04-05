Volvo’s updated model range goes on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo’s updated model range goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
Volvo has updated its model range with new names, powertrains and revised prices. (Credit: Volvo media)
Volvo has updated its model range with new names, powertrains and revised prices. (Credit: Volvo media)

Volvo has announced that it will bring an array of updates to its model line-up including a new naming strategy, powertrains and revised prices.

Prices for the updated EC40 start at £52,555 for the Single Motor Plus and rise to £61,855 for the Twin Motor Plus.

The EX40 starts from £45,955 for the Single Motor Core and rises to £61,855 for the Twin Motor Ultra.

The current C40 Recharge will be renamed to the EC40 and the XC40 Recharge will be named the EX40. This brings them in line with other electrified models in Volvo’s range with the EX30 and EX90 SUVs. The ‘Recharge’ name, previously used on plug-in hybrids, has been ditched entirely too.

The XC40 name will remain the same for the mild-hybrid petrol versions.

Mild-hybrid versions of the XC40 will keep the same name, while the recharge XC40 has been renamed the EX40. (Credit: Volvo media)

The EC40 and EX40 will be given new powertrains, too. Now available is a single-motor extended range that will offer an electric driving range of up to 346 miles for the EC30 and 343 miles for the EC40.

The new powertrain comes with a 78 kWh battery, and a 255bhp electric motor, that will produce 420Nm of torque.

There is also a performance software upgrade that allows the power of the current EC40 and EX40 twin motor versions to increase from 413bhp to 448bhp.

A new exterior colour called Sand Dune has been added to the EC40, EX40 and XC40 models, too.

The updated Volvo model range is on sale now with deliveries expected in the summer.