One-off Bentley Continental GTC by Mulliner and Boodles is revealed

Bentley’s coachbuilding house Mulliner and jewellers Boodles have joined forces to produce a one-off Continental GTC.

Externally, the Boodles Bentley features an anthracite paint finish, grey fabric roof and 22-inch alloy wheels along with gloss-black brake callipers.

Under the bonnet, the Mulliner and Boodles Continental GTC comes with Bentley’s flagship 6.0-litre W12 engine – producing 650bhp, 900Nm of torque and a top speed of 208mph.

There’s a pink pinstripe round the edges of the front spoiler, sills and rear spoiler, as well as a Boodles 1798 logo on the front wings, marking the year when the luxury jewellery group was founded.

Open the door and there are welcome lights on the door mirrors that feature the Boodles logo as well.

The interior features linen upholstery plus pale grey hide on the back seats, gear lever, fascia and steering wheel.

A powder pink finish is found on the steering wheel tab, inner door pockets, console pockets, seat piping and stitching, fascia console and waist rails.

The dials, bezels, air vents and controls are framed in Mulliner’s specification – giving them a jewel-like finish.

The central parts of the air vents are painted in powder pink to add to the piping and stitching on the seats – and its controls for the ventilation are plated in 24ct gold.

There are illuminated scuff plates and engraved tread plates, while the lower fascia houses a ‘1798’ overlay in chrome on piano linen.

There is no indication of how much the Mulliner and Boodles Bentley Continental GTC will cost – but it will be offered for sale from April 11 at Jack Barclays in London.