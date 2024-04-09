One-off Bentley Continental GTC by Mulliner and Boodles is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-off Bentley Continental GTC by Mulliner and Boodles is revealed

By Press Association
The Mulliner and Boodles Continental GTC is a one-off creation. (Credit: Bentley media)
Bentley’s coachbuilding house Mulliner and jewellers Boodles have joined forces to produce a one-off Continental GTC.

Externally, the Boodles Bentley features an anthracite paint finish, grey fabric roof and 22-inch alloy wheels along with gloss-black brake callipers.

Under the bonnet, the Mulliner and Boodles Continental GTC comes with Bentley’s flagship 6.0-litre W12 engine – producing 650bhp, 900Nm of torque and a top speed of 208mph.

There’s a pink pinstripe round the edges of the front spoiler, sills and rear spoiler, as well as a Boodles 1798 logo on the front wings, marking the year when the luxury jewellery group was founded.

Open the door and there are welcome lights on the door mirrors that feature the Boodles logo as well.

The interior features linen upholstery plus pale grey hide on the back seats, gear lever, fascia and steering wheel.

A powder pink finish is found on the steering wheel tab, inner door pockets, console pockets, seat piping and stitching, fascia console and waist rails.

The dials, bezels, air vents and controls are framed in Mulliner’s specification – giving them a jewel-like finish.

The central parts of the air vents are painted in powder pink to add to the piping and stitching on the seats – and its controls for the ventilation are plated in 24ct gold.

There are illuminated Boodles scuff plates and even welcome lights in the door mirrors that feature the logo, too. (Credit: Bentley media)

There are illuminated scuff plates and engraved tread plates, while the lower fascia houses a ‘1798’ overlay in chrome on piano linen.

There is no indication of how much the Mulliner and Boodles Bentley Continental GTC will cost – but it will be offered for sale from April 11 at Jack Barclays in London.