Updated styling and more power for the new Audi S3

Audi has revealed an updated version of its sporty S3 hot hatchback with more power and new technology.

The refreshed S3 will be available in two body styles – a five-door hatchback and four-door saloon.

There is more power from its 2.0-litre TFSI engine as well, producing 328bhp and 420Nm of torque – with the previous model making 305bhp and a torque figure of 400Nm.

A 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph means performance is the same as in the old S3.

A torque splitter is available allowing for variably distributed torque between the rear wheels to give better agility and stability when driving in different weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a new dynamic plus mode works alongside the new torque splitter to send as much power as possible to the rear wheels and axle, allowing the car to oversteer around corners when driving hard.

There are larger ventilated front brake discs and two-piston callipers, as well as thicker brake pads, all of which helps improve braking performance.

Externally, the design changes are subtle, with a new rear bumper, vertical side reflectors, larger angular side intakes and updated front grille.

Drivers can choose how they want the LED daytime running lights angled and displayed, thanks to four customisable light signatures on the infotainment system.

Inside features ambient lighting in the storage compartments, footwells, in front of the gear lever and on the doors.

A black roof lining, stainless steel pedals, illuminated door sills with aluminium inserts featuring the S logo and sports seats all add to the appeal of the updated S3 as well.

It also boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, DAB radio, wireless smartphone charging, two USB-C charging ports in the centre console and two in the rear.

The new S3 hatchback and saloon will go on sale in May, with prices to be revealed nearer its launch.