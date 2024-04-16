These are the best places for motor-mad people to visit this summer

Motor clubs, food and drink go down very well here in the UK. A nice sunset, warm weather, the keys to your pride and joy and having some friends along for the ride provide the perfect recipe for creating unforgettable memories.

In the last decade, we’ve seen more and more venues opening which are aimed directly at the motoring enthusiast and given the thousands of petrolheads across the country, it’s easy to see why.

So, if you’re heading out in search of adventure – and maybe a slice of cake – this summer, check out these great pit stops.

Caffeine and Machine

Caffeine and Machine is one of the most popular motoring-related locations in the UK

Caffeine and Machine has risen to become one of the most well-known motoring locations in recent times.

Originally, it was set in one location – called ‘The Hill’ – in Stratford-Upon-Avon, but recently Caffeine and Machine has started to expand to other parts of the country due to its great success.

Since March this year, there has been a new startup in Petersfield in Hampshire also known as ‘The Hut’, following on from a second location in Bedfordshire, called ‘The Bowl’.

The Caffeine and Machine meetups are very well known in the car community through social media posts with each location a great place for groups and car clubs to meet over a drink and hang out together.

Ace Cafe

Ace Cafe gets thousands of visitors each year (credit:Ace Cafe)

One of the most iconic places on this list is the Ace Cafe located on the north circular road in North London.

The Ace Cafe was established in 1938 and started as a roadside cafe.

After being destroyed in the Second World War, the cafe was rebuilt and in 1949 was reopened as the Ace and The Heydays Cafe – however, in 1969, the cafe closed its doors due to the expansion of the motorway network and changes in social orders meant the cafe was no more.

However, in 1994, 25 years after the cafe’s closure a reunion was made by a man called Brian Wilsmore who wanted the cafe reopened so that motorcycle enthusiasts could meet and show off their bikes. In 1997, planning permission was accepted and the Ace Cafe made a return – this time in full swing with cars and motorcycles.

Since then, the Ace Cafe has become a popular place to meet with cars and motorcycles – the TV show Fifth Gear using it as a location to present their show back in the mid-00s.

Baffle Haus

There are great stop-off locations dotted across the UK (Credit: Baffle Haus)

Baffle Haus, located near Abergavenny in South Wales, is one of the newer faces on the scene. Primarily a motorcycle meet-up spot, this cool-looking spot lies at a great leaping point to some excellent driving (and riding) roads through the Brecon Beacons and beyond.

Well-known for its burgers and breakfasts, Baffle Haus isn’t exclusive for bikers – it’s open for everyone to attend with multiple themed nights running throughout the summer. If you want to attend on a sunny Sunday, make sure you get there early – it gets busy with hundreds of people wanting to get through the gates.

The Motorist

The Motorist runs events throughout the year (Credit: The Motorist)

Located near Leeds, The Motorist is another great location for people who like cars, food, meets and activities. It includes a cafe, restaurant and even its own body shop.

The cafe is open seven days a week and is accessible to all visitors as well as the restaurant is, too. The Motorist is a great place to hang out with cars, motorcycles and a lot of car shows are held there annually, such as Honda day UK.

Bicester Heritage

(Bicester Heritage)

Founded in 2013, Bicester Heritage has been a great spot to meet for those with Vintage and future classics.

As a former RAF base, Bicester consists of 444 acres of land, giving plenty of space for car communities to come together and show off their vehicles.

Also, Bicester Heritage enables motoring enthusiasts of all ages to come together, especially with the base previously being owned by the RAF means a lot of vintage car owners show off their cars alongside more modern machinery to make the whole show have a balanced outlook – with early 20th century vehicles mixing with modern modified 21st century cars.

Bicester Heritage hosts a wide variety of different car shows throughout the year. This year, 2024, will see the likes of Rollhard, a modified car show, The Euros assembly, classic European cars, Tesla owners UK and PistonHead annual service which is a car show featuring an eclectic mix of cars.