These are the best places for motor-mad people to visit this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best places for motor-mad people to visit this summer

By Press Association
Baffle Haus offers coffee, food and all types of events (Credit: Baffle Haus)
Baffle Haus offers coffee, food and all types of events (Credit: Baffle Haus)

Motor clubs, food and drink go down very well here in the UK. A nice sunset, warm weather, the keys to your pride and joy and having some friends along for the ride provide the perfect recipe for creating unforgettable memories.

In the last decade, we’ve seen more and more venues opening which are aimed directly at the motoring enthusiast and given the thousands of petrolheads across the country, it’s easy to see why.

So, if you’re heading out in search of adventure – and maybe a slice of cake – this summer, check out these great pit stops.

Caffeine and Machine

Caffeine and Machine
Caffeine and Machine is one of the most popular motoring-related locations in the UK

Caffeine and Machine has risen to become one of the most well-known motoring locations in recent times.

Originally, it was set in one location – called ‘The Hill’ – in Stratford-Upon-Avon, but recently Caffeine and Machine has started to expand to other parts of the country due to its great success.

Since March this year, there has been a new startup in Petersfield in Hampshire also known as ‘The Hut’, following on from a second location in Bedfordshire, called ‘The Bowl’.

The Caffeine and Machine meetups are very well known in the car community through social media posts with each location a great place for groups and car clubs to meet over a drink and hang out together.

Ace Cafe

Ace Cafe
Ace Cafe gets thousands of visitors each year (credit:Ace Cafe)

One of the most iconic places on this list is the Ace Cafe located on the north circular road in North London.

The Ace Cafe was established in 1938 and started as a roadside cafe.

After being destroyed in the Second World War, the cafe was rebuilt and in 1949 was reopened as the Ace and The Heydays Cafe – however, in 1969, the cafe closed its doors due to the expansion of the motorway network and changes in social orders meant the cafe was no more.

However, in 1994, 25 years after the cafe’s closure a reunion was made by a man called Brian Wilsmore who wanted the cafe reopened so that motorcycle enthusiasts could meet and show off their bikes. In 1997, planning permission was accepted and the Ace Cafe made a return – this time in full swing with cars and motorcycles.

Since then, the Ace Cafe has become a popular place to meet with cars and motorcycles – the TV show Fifth Gear using it as a location to present their show back in the mid-00s.

Baffle Haus

Baffle Haus
There are great stop-off locations dotted across the UK (Credit: Baffle Haus)

Baffle Haus, located near Abergavenny in South Wales, is one of the newer faces on the scene. Primarily a motorcycle meet-up spot, this cool-looking spot lies at a great leaping point to some excellent driving (and riding) roads through the Brecon Beacons and beyond.

Well-known for its burgers and breakfasts, Baffle Haus isn’t exclusive for bikers – it’s open for everyone to attend with multiple themed nights running throughout the summer. If you want to attend on a sunny Sunday, make sure you get there early – it gets busy with hundreds of people wanting to get through the gates.

The Motorist

The Motorist
The Motorist runs events throughout the year (Credit: The Motorist)

Located near Leeds, The Motorist is another great location for people who like cars, food, meets and activities. It includes a cafe, restaurant and even its own body shop.

The cafe is open seven days a week and is accessible to all visitors as well as the restaurant is, too. The Motorist is a great place to hang out with cars, motorcycles and a lot of car shows are held there annually, such as Honda day UK.

Bicester Heritage

Bicester Heritage
(Bicester Heritage)

Founded in 2013, Bicester Heritage has been a great spot to meet for those with Vintage and future classics.

As a former RAF base, Bicester consists of 444 acres of land, giving plenty of space for car communities to come together and show off their vehicles.

Also, Bicester Heritage enables motoring enthusiasts of all ages to come together, especially with the base previously being owned by the RAF means a lot of vintage car owners show off their cars alongside more modern machinery to make the whole show have a balanced outlook – with early 20th century vehicles mixing with modern modified 21st century cars.

Bicester Heritage hosts a wide variety of different car shows throughout the year. This year, 2024, will see the likes of Rollhard, a modified car show, The Euros assembly, classic European cars, Tesla owners UK and PistonHead annual service which is a car show featuring an eclectic mix of cars.