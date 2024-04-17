Sir Paul McCartney’s Wings tour bus could fetch up to £200,000 at auction

A bus once used by Sir Paul McCartney during the 1972 Wings Over Europe tour is heading under the hammer at auction.

The eye-catching double-decker bus was used by Sir Paul and Linda McCartney – as well as the rest of the Wings band – to travel over 7,500 miles across nine countries and 25 cities during the summer of 1972 with its psychedelic colour scheme ensuring nobody missed it wherever it went.

The interior has been completely restored (Car and Classic)

Completely and faithfully restored to its original heyday condition, the bus features wooden bunk beds, bright yellow colours and a bespoke cover for the upper deck which features ‘1972 Wings Tour Bus’ graphics. The top deck itself has been engineered as a performance space – now referred to as ‘The McCartney Stage’.

Sold by Car and Classic via online auction, the bus could fetch up to £200,000 by the time the hammer falls. The auction is set to run from April 22 until April 29, too.

The bus is accompanied by artefacts and memorabilia donated by founding Wings member Danny Seiwell, while an official license permits the use of artwork, logos and the names of both Paul and Linda McCartney.

The bus is powered by a 7.0-litre diesel engine and still has ‘many miles of road left to travel’ according to the vendor

Dale Vinten, Car & Classic head of editorial, said: “Just as [John] Lennon’s Rolls-Royce and the notable cars of other [The] Beatles members carry the weight of history, tour buses tell a different story, and bear witness to the behind-the-scenes magic that fuels the onstage brilliance.

“This essence is perfectly encapsulated in the Wings tour bus, still adorned in its psychedelic colours, and restored to how it would’ve been when the McCartneys and the rest of the band toured Europe over the summer of ’72. “