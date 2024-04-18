Here are the key things you need to know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here are the key things you need to know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser

By Press Association
The new Land Cruiser will be available with a mild-hybrid unit from 2025. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)
The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the toughest and most hard-working vehicles the world has ever seen.

Ever since the Land Cruiser first came to the market back in the early 1950s, there have been many iterations in a wide variety of body styles – including three-door and five-door and there have even been convertible versions, too.

The previous generation Land Cruiser went on sale in 2009 and although several facelifts along the way helped it plod along – they weren’t enough to disguise the fact that the Land Cruiser had had its day.

So, Toyota decided to go back to the drawing board and create a completely new generation of their legendary off-roader.

Here are all the things that you need to know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser.

It has a disconnecting anti-roll bar system

At the touch of a button on the centre console allows the anti-roll bars to become detached to allow for greater manoeuvrability. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

At first, that might sound a bit disconcerting. However, Toyota has developed a system they’re calling a Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism which helps improve off-road performance while maintaining a comfortable ride on the road.

At the touch of a button on the centre console, the driver can unlock the front anti-roll bar suspension to increase wheel travel.

This enables the vehicle to be easier to manoeuvre over rocky and rough road surfaces while keeping all four wheels on the ground.

It also improves roll rigidity and gives a smoother ride quality for all passengers when driving on rough surfaces – and when the vehicle’s speed increases the anti-roll bar automatically re-locks.

A new body-on-frame chassis has been developed

The chassis on frame platform is called GA-F. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

The new Land Cruiser has a new body on frame chassis called the GA-F platform. The new structure is there to improve body strength and rigidity by having an extra 84 weld points while the side rails and cross member have also been stiffened to help improve rigidity – tailor-welded blanks (which use a lighter steel) help reduce weight, too.

Overall the Land Cruiser’s torsional rigidity is 50 per cent stiffer than it was before and the frame and body combined is 30 per cent better as well.

 It’s the first Land Cruiser with electric power steering

Previous Land Cruiser generations used hydraulic power steering. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

Land Cruiser’s of the past used to have hydraulic power steering, however, this new model uses an electrical steering system for the first time.

Electric power steering can reduce the amount of kickback you get from the wheel when driving over rough terrain like rocks and mounds.

Its purpose is to improve the overall feeling of the steering and it benefits by being smoother, more direct and improving the manoeuvrability at all speeds.

A mild hybrid version will be arriving in 2025

The mild-hybrid system will work alongside the Land Cruiser’s standard 2.8-litre diesel engine. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

Next year will see the launch of the mild-hybrid version of the new Land Cruiser which will combine the standard 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V electric-motor generator, a 48V lithium-ion battery and a stop-start system.

The mild-hybrid system will give a smoother, quieter and more efficient choice among buyers for the Land Cruiser.

There is a Panoramic View Monitor and Multi-Terrain Monitor

The Multi-Terrain Monitor gives a view of the underside to measure tyre positions and ground-clearance. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

The Panoramic View Monitor or PVM can be used at speeds of up to 7.5mph and can be activated using voice control. The PVM can provide a view to the driver of the surrounding area that the vehicle is in to help reduce any bumps and scrapes from occurring at slow speeds.

The Multi-Terrain Monitor or MTM gives a view of the underside to prevent the driver from damaging the vehicle over bumpy terrains, while also giving guidelines on the monitor of the vehicle and tyre positions.

It has a new suspension setup

There is a new double wishbone suspension setup. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

The suspension features a new independent double wishbone setup. It’s constructed from high-strength, lightweight components for durable, long-lasting and reliable performance.

The rear anti-roll bar is made from new materials that are lighter and more rigid than before and even more weight is saved by the axle-cross section which is thinner but has a thicker bracket to help with rigidity and strength.

To stop the rear wheels lifting during off-road manoeuvres the Land Cruiser has an increased anti-lift angle and maintains all the wheels on the ground at the same time.

There is a new braking system

The new Land Cruiser features electronically controlled braking. (Credit: Toyota Media UK)

The Land Cruiser now features an electronically controlled braking system that enables it to help improve the feel and performance of how the driver responds to braking.

An on-demand pressure system by the vehicle stability control operates in addition to conventional braking systems – which enhances the braking feel.