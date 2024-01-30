Man arrested after allegedly posing as hospital worker

A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a member of staff at a hospital.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The force said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man falsely claiming to be a member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 4.40am on Friday January 26.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

It is understood the man did not have any contact with patients.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We can confirm an individual was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday January 26.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations.”