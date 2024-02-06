Police hunt after delivery rider threatened with firearm in ‘terrifying’ robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt after delivery rider threatened with firearm in ‘terrifying’ robbery

By Press Association
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them about the robbery (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are hunting two teenagers after a delivery rider’s moped was stolen at gunpoint in a “terrifying” armed robbery.

The delivery driver was dropping off an order at a property in Murrayburn Gardens, Edinburgh, at about 10.55pm on Monday when he noticed a male youth had got onto his parked moped.

He asked the boy to get off but another male youth then appeared and threatened him with what appeared to be a firearm.

The youths, both wearing balaclavas, took the victim’s phone and moped keys and made off on the vehicle heading along Murrayburn Gardens towards Westside Plaza.

Police are appealing for information about the armed robbery in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Police Scotland, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and it is vital that we trace the two individuals responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in Murrayburn Gardens or the surrounding area on Monday evening who may have noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of two males riding on a moped in the Wester Hailes area to pass this on to officers.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3790 of Monday, February 5 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police were called following the incident on Monday evening and the moped was recovered two hours later in Morvenside in the Wester Hailes area.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 15-16 years old, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves.

He had a Scottish accent and was softly spoken.

The second suspect is described as a white male, also aged 15-16 years old, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves.

He also had a Scottish accent and was softly spoken.