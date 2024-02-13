Man and woman die following three-vehicle crash

Two people have died following a crash in Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a road crash on the A75, near to the B721 near Annan, which involved a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio at around 6.20am.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old driver of the Nissan and the 35-year-old driver of the Peugeot were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out inquiries.

Inspector Adnan Alam of the Road Policing Unit at Irvine Police Office said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the man and woman who died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this crash.

“We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road between 6.00am and 6.20am on Tuesday morning, who may have seen these vehicles, or anything else which could be of significance.

“We would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0414 of Tuesday February 13 2024.”