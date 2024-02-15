Search launched for missing children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Search launched for missing children

By Press Association
Police are appealing for help to trace Hallie Chan and her friend Sunny Hogg (Police Scotland/PA)
A search is under way for two children aged 12 and 14 who went missing from a house in the early hours of the morning.

Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, were last seen in a property in Burnside Road in the Gorebridge area of Midlothian at around 3am on Thursday.

Police said they are “extremely concerned” for their welfare and are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact officers.

Hallie has long brown hair but it is not known what she is wearing.

Sunny Hogg
Sunny Hogg, 14, is missing (Police Scotland/PA)

Sunny has shoulder-length blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey joggers and white trainers.

Inspector Cheryl Blanch said: “Hallie and Sunny are friends and we are extremely concerned for their welfare, particularly given their ages and the fact they have left the house in the early hours of this morning.

“It is vital we trace them as soon as possible and we are asking members of the public in the Gorebridge area to keep a look out for them and report any possible sightings to police immediately.

“We would also urge Hallie and Sunny if they see this appeal to please get in touch with someone to let us know they are okay.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0398 of February 15.”