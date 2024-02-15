Missing children found safe

Two children aged 12 and 14 who went missing from a house in the early hours of the morning have been found safe.

Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, had last been seen in a property in Burnside Road in the Gorebridge area of Midlothian at around 3am on Thursday.

Police Scotland launched a search and said they were “extremely concerned” for the children’s welfare.

The force later said the pair had been found in the Gorebridge area on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that missing Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, from the Gorebridge area, have been traced safely.”