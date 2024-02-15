Missing children found safe By Press Association February 15 2024, 10:17am February 15 2024, 10:17am Share Missing children found safe Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4896120/missing-children-found-safe/ Copy Link The missing friends have been found safe and well (PA) Two children aged 12 and 14 who went missing from a house in the early hours of the morning have been found safe. Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, had last been seen in a property in Burnside Road in the Gorebridge area of Midlothian at around 3am on Thursday. Police Scotland launched a search and said they were “extremely concerned” for the children’s welfare. The force later said the pair had been found in the Gorebridge area on Thursday morning. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that missing Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, from the Gorebridge area, have been traced safely.”