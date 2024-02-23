‘Reckless and deplorable’ fires were deliberate, police say

A series of fires described by police as “reckless and deplorable acts” are being treated as deliberate.

Detectives are appealing for information about the fires in a common close and two rear garden areas on Highholm Street, Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, at around 1.40am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and a number of occupants were evacuated. Ambulance crews checked people over but no-one required hospital treatment.

Police said the fires are being treated as wilful and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever was responsible, with detectives gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area.

Chief Inspector Damian Kane said: “This is an absolutely reckless and despicable act that could easily have led to fatalities were it not for the swift actions of colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I would urge the local community to assist CID in their investigation of this incident by contacting Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0196 of February 23.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”