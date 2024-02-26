Yousaf criticises Labour ahead of pro-EU campaign event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf criticises Labour ahead of pro-EU campaign event

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP leader Humza Yousaf has hit out at Labour ahead of a pro-EU campaign event being held in Glasgow five years after Sir Keir Starmer stated he would push for a second vote on Brexit.

The First Minister will be joined by SNP colleagues at the event in Kelvingrove Park as well as a group of young students he said were robbed of the benefits of EU membership when the UK voted to leave the bloc in 2016.

Mr Yousaf pointed to reports three years after the vote of Sir Keir stating when he was shadow Brexit secretary he would back a second EU referendum as “one of myriad broken promises” made by the Labour leader in recent times.

He is expected to say the SNP is the only major party entering the next general election that supports EU membership and a vote for the party will be a vote to ‘Exit Brexit’ and rejoin the bloc.

Mr Yousaf said: “Brexit is yet another example of Scotland paying the price for the damaging policies of Westminster parties completely out of touch with Scotland’s values.

“Scotland did not vote for Brexit, yet Westminster has taken a sledgehammer to our economy – it’s hitting everything from our bills and our industries to our workforce and our students.

“However, like with so many issues, neither Labour or the Tories can offer Scotland an alternative.

“Another referendum on Brexit is just one of the many promises Keir Starmer has u-turned on, from £28bn green energy fund, capping bankers’ bonuses, lifting the two-child benefit cap and abolishing tuition fees – you simply can’t trust a word a Labour politician says.

“Today I’ll be joined by a group of young students who have had the benefits and opportunities that EU membership offers ripped away from them despite voting to remain.

“The pro-Brexit Labour party has failed Scotland’s young people – worse still, senior Labour figures in Holyrood hinted last week at the introduction of back-door tuition fees in Scotland.

“Let me be clear, the SNP will always fight to protect Scotland’s values and ensure that education will always be free in Scotland.

“Brexit and Westminster aren’t working for Scotland. The SNP is the only party at the upcoming election offering Scotland a route back into the European Union with the full powers of independence.”

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray MP countered: “Fresh from siding with oil and gas giants against working people, Humza Yousaf and his Tory-enabling party are once more turning their fire on the only party that can replace the SNP.

“The best way to improve our relationship with our European partners is to elect a Labour government that will fundamentally reset the relationship with our friends in the EU in the national interest.

“This is what the SNP and their politics of grievance and division are so scared of.

“While Humza Yousaf plays pundit, Labour is out fighting for every vote because the only way to deliver the change our country needs is to vote for it.”