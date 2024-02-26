Scottish Labour attacks SNP in row over cervical cancer screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour attacks SNP in row over cervical cancer screening

By Press Association
Scottish Labour fears thousands of women who may be at risk of cervical cancer are being missed by current screening efforts (PA)
Scottish Labour has accused the SNP-led Scottish Government of treating women’s health as an “afterthought” in a row over cervical cancer screening.

Responses to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests filed by the party show only one health board in the whole of Scotland has piloted self-sampling for the disease.

The Scottish Government’s Women’s Health Plan, which was published in 2021, contained a commitment to improve self-sampling within a year of its release.

According to FoI responses received by Scottish Labour, however, only NHS Dumfries and Galloway has undertaken a pilot scheme since the document was published.

The party is now demanding the SNP act to speed up the roll-out of self-sampling as it fears thousands of women who may be at risk of cervical cancer are being missed by current screening efforts.

Scottish Labour women’s health spokesperson Carol Mochan MSP said: “Despite promises of action years ago from the SNP, the failure to progress a roll-out of self-sampling is yet another SNP broken promise on women’s health.

“It remains the case that inequalities exist in relation to screening between those living in the most and least deprived areas and that is why it remains of critical importance for screening programmes to continue to develop and advance.

“That only one health board in Scotland has piloted self-sampling is simply unacceptable.

“From missed targets to no meetings with the Women’s Health Champion, it is clear that for this SNP government, women’s health is an afterthought.

“The SNP government must wake up to the ticking timebomb of cervical cancer and act to ensure the piloting of self-sampling is rolled out nationwide.”

Scottish Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto responded: “Women’s health is a priority for the Scottish Government, which is why a range of steps are being taken to implement the 2021 Women’s Health Plan.

“The Women’s Health Champion meets with the Women’s Health Minister regularly and also meets with members of all parties, to hear of their concerns and priorities.

“Cervical cancer self-sampling has the potential to overcome some of the barriers that prevent people attending a screening appointment, however, the UK National Screening Committee is yet to recommend its use in the screening programme.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and laying the groundwork for a potential rollout, so we can implement it as soon as possible when a recommendation is made.”

She added: “Cervical screening can prevent cancer before it even starts, so it is hugely important that people make an appointment to attend when they are invited.”