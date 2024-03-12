Bids to compel veteran to testify at inquest for IRA men reach ‘end of the line’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bids to compel veteran to testify at inquest for IRA men reach ‘end of the line’

By Press Association
The bulk of evidence has already been heard in the Coagh inquest, apart from Soldier F’s testimony (PA)
Legal efforts to compel a former British soldier to give evidence to an inquest into the shooting of three IRA men have probably reached the end of the line, a coroner has conceded.

Mr Justice Michael Humphreys had attempted to force the veteran, known as Soldier F, to testify in the inquest into the deaths of Peter Ryan, Tony Doris and Lawrence McNally in Coagh, Co Tyrone, in June 1991.

The ex-soldier was recently sentenced to six months in prison in Scotland for contempt of court for refusal to comply with a subpoena to give evidence.

His lawyers cited mental health issues in arguing why he should not be compelled to give evidence.

The proceedings in Scotland came after Justice Humphreys took legal action in a bid to secure Soldier F’s attendance.

The former serviceman is not the same person as the Soldier F who is facing two counts of murder over the shooting of 13 civil rights protesters in Londonderry in 1972, an event known as Bloody Sunday.

The men at Coagh were intercepted on June 3 1991 as they drove in a stolen car by SAS soldiers who suspected they intended to murder a member of the security forces.

All three were shot dead in a hail of gunfire. Previous inquest hearings were told up to 150 rounds were fired.

An inquest review hearing in Belfast on Tuesday was told that the proceedings in Scotland were now subject to an appeal that was listed for April.

Under the Government’s Legacy Act, legacy inquests in Northern Ireland need to conclude hearing evidence by a deadline of May 1 this year.

The bulk of evidence has already been heard in the Coagh inquest, apart from Soldier F’s testimony.

Counsel for the coroner Ian Skelt KC said that there was now “no prospect” of Soldier F giving evidence.

Justice Humphreys said the timescales involved meant that the inquest would have to conclude without hearing from the veteran.

“As far as the position with Soldier F is concerned I think we’ve probably reached the end of the line,” he said.

“Every opportunity has been afforded to him. Obviously, action has been taken with the hope of a change of mind. That hasn’t been forthcoming and given the timescales that we’re working to I think it’s necessary for us to bring the evidence to a conclusion in this inquest. That’s regrettable.”

The coroner said it would have been “helpful” to hear from Soldier F.

“But my powers, whilst they are in one sense draconian, they don’t extend to forcing people into the witness box from outside the jurisdiction,” he added.

A previous statement given by Soldier F will now be read into the inquest record next week.

The coroner said he anticipated to deliver findings in the case on April 11.