Murder inquiry launched after man dies following bus stop attack

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man who was attacked in a “completely random and unprovoked assault” at a bus stop.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, and a friend were standing at a bus stop on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, on the evening of Sunday March 10 when another man approached and attacked them.

Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Mr Ahmed died in hospital on Friday March 15 and detectives are treating his death as murder.

His friend, a 48-year-old man, was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

Police said they are following positive lines of inquiry and appealed for information about the incident, which happened on Ferry Road near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ahmed’s family and the other victim and specialist officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.

“This was a completely random and unprovoked assault on Mr Ahmed and his friend and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable and senseless crime.

“Ferry Road would have been busy around the time and we would continue to urge anyone who witnessed this attack as well as anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage of the area which could be of significance, to please get in touch.

“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern to the local community however we are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and there will continue to be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

The suspect is described as black, around 30 years of age with short, dark hair and wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2805 of March 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.