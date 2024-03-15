Man, 48, charged after capsized boat death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 48, charged after capsized boat death

By Press Association
William Murray McCubbin died in 2022 (Family Handout/PA)
William Murray McCubbin died in 2022 (Family Handout/PA)

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man died when a boat capsized in 2022.

William Murray McCubbin, 60, died after the vessel capsized near Port William, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway at around 4.30pm on Saturday November 19 that year.

Mr McCubbin was taken to Galloway Community Hospital, but died shortly after.

The 60-year-old, of Annan, was better known by his middle name, Murray.

In a statement released through law firm Digby Brown Solicitors, his family said: “The loss of Murray is something that shattered our family – he was a loving partner, father and papa and there is not a day that goes by where we don’t think of him.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man died when a boat capsized during a recovery operation in 2022.

“The incident took place near to Port William, Newton Stewart around 4.30pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.

“The 60-year-old man was taken to Galloway Community Hospital where he died a short time later.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”