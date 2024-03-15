Man, 48, charged after capsized boat death

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man died when a boat capsized in 2022.

William Murray McCubbin, 60, died after the vessel capsized near Port William, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway at around 4.30pm on Saturday November 19 that year.

Mr McCubbin was taken to Galloway Community Hospital, but died shortly after.

The 60-year-old, of Annan, was better known by his middle name, Murray.

In a statement released through law firm Digby Brown Solicitors, his family said: “The loss of Murray is something that shattered our family – he was a loving partner, father and papa and there is not a day that goes by where we don’t think of him.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man died when a boat capsized during a recovery operation in 2022.

“The incident took place near to Port William, Newton Stewart around 4.30pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.

“The 60-year-old man was taken to Galloway Community Hospital where he died a short time later.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”