Ferry set to serve Inner Hebrides launches on Turkish waters

By Press Association
The MV Isle of Islay pictured after launching on Turkish waters on Saturday (CMAL/PA)
The first of two vessels to serve in the Inner Hebrides marked a “significant milestone” after launching in Turkish waters.

The MV Isle of Islay, a Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) vessel and the first of two vessels to serve the islands of Jura and Islay, took to the water for the first time on Saturday at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.

There are a total of four vessels being built at the yard as part of CMAL’s plan to bring a new ferry service to the Scottish islands.

In line with tradition, CMAL chair Morag McNeill launched the ferry with a bottle smash.

The vessel holds a maximum of 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

It is scheduled to come into operation in October this year, and will provide a 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes.

Work on the vessel is to continue in the meantime while the ferry is on the water.

It will then undergo a series of sea trials before it returns to CMAL.

Crew will then be familiarised with the vessel and conduct local operational trials.

First Minister’s Questions
Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for transport, said she was looking forward to the arrival of the ferry in Scotland later this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There will also be an official naming ceremony for the ferry near the end of 2024, which will be visited by community representatives and stakeholders before it joins a Calmac-operated fleet.

The MV Isle of Islay will soon be accompanied by sister ship MC Loch Indaal, which is set to launch at a later date.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive officer for CMAL, said: “The successful launch of the MV Isle of Islay marks a major milestone in the vessel’s construction.

“It’s wonderful to see her in the water.

“We look forward to marking the official naming of the ferry, MV Isle of Islay, at the event later this year as we welcome her to Scottish waters.”

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “I’m delighted to see MV Isle of Islay enter the water and look forward to her arrival in Scotland later this year.

“I know she will be warmly welcomed by the communities she will serve.

MV Isle of Islay
The MV Isle of Islay (right) and the MV Loch Indaal under construction in Turkey (Caledonian Maritime Assets/PA)

“This is another important milestone reached in the Scottish Government’s commitment to deliver six new major vessels to serve the Clyde and Hebrides network by 2026.

“With MV Isle of Islay progressing towards delivery in October, and her sister ship MV Loch Indaal following soon after, ferry users can anticipate more reliable and resilient services with increased capacity for the Islay routes from 2025.

She added: “I look forward to seeing these and more new vessels being added to the fleet in the coming years and bringing improvements for island communities across the Clyde and Hebrides network.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming MV Isle of Islay into our fleet.

“When she enters service, she will deliver a real step change in resilience and capacity for the community of Islay enabling future growth.”