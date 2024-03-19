New ‘lifesaving’ helipad opens on island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ‘lifesaving’ helipad opens on island

By Press Association
The helipad has opened on Mull (Iain Erskine/PA)
A “lifesaving” helipad has opened next to an island hospital following a charity donation.

The new helipad adjacent to the Mull and Iona Community Hospital means that patients will no longer have to be taken by road ambulance to an airstrip 15 minutes away for transfer from Mull to the mainland.

It was built after the Help Appeal, a charity dedicated to funding hospital helipads, donated £418,000 to cover the entire cost of its construction and lighting installation.

The helipad is situated next to the hospital (Iain Erskine/PA)

Scottish Air Ambulance and larger HM Coastguard helicopters will be able to land beside Mull and Iona Community Hospital at any time of the day or night to fly patients onwards for specialist hospital treatment elsewhere.

Robert Bertram, the Help Appeal’s chief executive, said: “This helipad is a game changer for the local community.

“When you’re seriously ill, delaying a departure from the island to access treatment at a major trauma hospital or A&E hospital on the mainland could have serious consequences.

“This new helipad dramatically speeds up that access meaning that many more lives could be saved and demonstrates the Help Appeal’s commitment to Scotland with another lifesaving helipad.”

Construction of the helipad began in May 2023 on land donated by Andy and Naomi Knight.

Former air ambulance patient Scott Paterson, 24, from Mull, has welcomed the construction of the helipad.

He suffered spinal injuries after his car careered down an embankment, rolling over several times, while he was taking part in the Mull Rally in 2022.

After his injuries were assessed at Mull and Iona Community Hospital, a decision was made to transfer him urgently to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

Despite having double compression fractures in his spine, he had to be transferred by road ambulance from the hospital to Glenforsa airstrip, which took 15 minutes over bumpy terrain.

He said: “If the helipad had been available at Mull and Iona Hospital at the time of my accident, I could have had a smooth and quick transfer to Glasgow.

“Although the ambulance staff were incredible and looked after me so well, the bumpy journey to Glenforsa was very uncomfortable and I was so worried not knowing how bad my injuries were at the time or if they could become life changing or life threatening.

“This helipad is going to help so many people like me whenever they need immediate access to a specialist trauma centre.”

Mr Paterson has since made a full recovery.

NHS Highland is a key partner in the project.

Cheryl-Ann Paterson, NHS Highland’s senior charge nurse for Mull and Iona Community Hospital, said: “We’re really grateful that the Help Appeal has been so supportive by funding 100% of the cost of our new helipad.

“It is going to make such a difference to the health outcomes for our patients and the whole NHS team across the island are united in their thanks.”

The Help Appeal has funded more than 45 helipads across the UK, which have seen more than 27,000 landings.