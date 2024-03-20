Cyclist killed in crash involving lorry

A cyclist has died in a collision involving a lorry.

The crash happened on Manse Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 8.10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man driving the HGV was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what took place, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”

The road was closed for crash investigations and reopened at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0590 of March 19.