Man dies after being hit next to parked car on A9

A man has died after being hit while standing next to his parked car in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said the 90-year-old was standing next to his stationary Ford Fiesta when it was hit by a Peugeot Boxer on the northbound A9 near Ralia.

The crash happened at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured.

Road policing Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number 1924 of March 20.”