Death of man, 56, treated as unexplained

The death of a 56-year-old man in Peterhead is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Emergency services were called to flats on Longate in the Aberdeenshire town at about 9pm on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said an investigation is under way.

