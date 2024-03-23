Police appeal for witnesses after BMW driver killed in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal for witnesses after BMW driver killed in crash

By Press Association
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on a ‘busy’ road to come forward. (Joe Giddens/PA)
A motorist has been killed following a crash on a busy road, police have said.

The 39-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a blue BMW car when it came off the road and hit a tree, Police Scotland said.

The incident took place on the B954 road between the villages of Auchterhouse and Newtyle, north of Dundee, at about 2.10pm on Friday.

The driver of the BMW was the only person in the car, Police Scotland said (David Cheskin/PA)

Paramedics also attended at the scene but the driver died. They were the only person in the car.

Police Scotland are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Sergeant Willie Strachan of Tayside Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a busy road, a direct route between Dundee and Newtyle.

“A number of people stopped to assist at the scene, and we have managed to speak to them but are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet been contacted by police or who may have, for example, dashcam footage from the road showing the type of vehicle involved, that may assist our investigation.”