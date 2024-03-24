Fishing boat crew rescued off coast of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishing boat crew rescued off coast of Shetland

By Press Association
Lerwick lifeboat returning to harbour at 10am (RNLI Lerwick/PA Wire).
Lerwick lifeboat returning to harbour at 10am (RNLI Lerwick/PA Wire).

A 27-metre fishing boat sank off the coast of Shetland, prompting a huge rescue operation.

The fishing vessel activated its distress beacon at 5am, 36 nautical miles east of Shetland.

A rescue operation was launched by the UK Coastguard, which sent a helicopter from Sumburgh on mainland Shetland, along with a Norwegian rescue helicopter.

A lifeboat was also launched from Lerwick despite rough sea conditions, which arrived 15 minutes after the boat sank and stayed for five hours.

RNLI
A rope used for helicopter lifting operations was recovered with other floating debris (RNLI Lerwick/PA)

The fishing vessel had reportedly taken in a quantity of water at the stern and sank quickly, but the eight crew members had time to activate their “DSC” maritime distress signal, giving their exact location.

At the time, winds were northerly, Force 6-7, with an air temperature of around five degrees celsius.

The eight crew were lifted from their life rafts by helicopter and taken to Sumburgh airport, and were reported to be well.

The lifeboat recovered debris and returned to Lerwick harbour around 10am, where it was refuelled.

Stephen Manson, Lerwick Lifeboat coxswain, said: “We’re pleased that all crew were safely recovered by helicopter, given the cold sea temperature and rough sea conditions.

“The fishing vessel was well equipped and their distress beacon gave their exact location for the rescue response. Our volunteer crew are always able to respond to any request to launch for vessels in distress.”

Max Rimington, for HM Coastguard, said: “The fishing vessel crew made their initial call from a DSC radio before all communications were lost with the vessel.

“Following that, an alert was received from their emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) by the Coastguard.

“These two methods of communication meant that we knew exactly where the fishermen were and were able to send rescue assets to their location without the need for a protracted search.

“The beacon and DSC, alongside their life raft, undoubtedly led us to recovering all the fishermen safely.”