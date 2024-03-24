Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow in northern Scotland

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in northern Scotland on Tuesday.

The Met Office issued the warning which covers from Perth to Wick, in Caithness, amid fears it could cause “disruption”.

Snow was forecast on high ground, with rain also expected to cause disruption to travel.

Power cuts are also a possibility for the duration of the warning, which is expected to last from midnight until noon on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A spokesperson said: “Rain and snow has the potential to cause disruption in places, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”