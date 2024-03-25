Credit cards used to pay council tax and energy bills, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Credit cards used to pay council tax and energy bills, charity warns

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Credit cards are increasingly being used to cover necessities by thousands of people amid the cost-of-living crisis, a charity warned.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) conducted a poll which found that credit cards or loans were increasingly being used to pay for basics “at least once or in some cases more than once, that they wouldn’t normally use” in the past year.

The charity is running the “Stressed about Debt” campaign, which encourages people who are worried about bills to seek advice either in-person or online.

Analysis found that 16% of people (736,498) used commercial credit to pay for food, while 276,186 (6%) people used it to pay energy bills this year.

It also found that 138,093 (3%) people used commercial credit to cover housing payments this year, with the same figure also for council tax.

A spokesperson said the figures suggested that “for many people covering bills like energy, rent or council tax through debt is something they have been forced into because their income doesn’t cover those bills”.

Since last spring, Citizens Advice Bureau has helped write off more than £11 million worth of debt, with the average amount written off being over £12,600 per client.

CAS financial health spokesperson Sarah-Jayne Dunn said: “The cost-of-living crisis has seen the cost of essentials soar for people and what we are seeing across the Citizens Advice network, and now backed up by this research, is a worrying amount of people turning to commercial credit to cover these bills.

Money stock
Citizens Advice Scotland urged people to get help if they were in debt (Peter Byrne/PA)

“For many people sticking the weekly shop on the credit card may be something that they don’t think anything of because they pay it back at the end of the month, but for many people covering bills like energy, rent or council tax through debt is something they have been forced into because their income doesn’t cover those bills.

“We want people who are stressed about their debts to seek advice and support from the Citizens Advice network. You don’t need to go to a CAB to get advice, instead you can check our online advice pages or use our interactive self-help tools.

“Our network gets real results for people – last year people who saw a gain having sought advice were more than £3,700 better off. Our advice is impartial, confidential and crucially free – we don’t charge for our advice and we never will.”

Visit www.cas.org.uk/stressed for more information.