Girl in critical condition in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Girl in critical condition in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information over the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash on the A9.

The collision, which involved a white Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof, and a white Toyota Landcruiser, happened at about 7.45pm on Sunday.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was flown by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where her condition is described as critical but stable.

A 12-year-old girl was also taken to Raigmore Hospital and released following treatment.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and released pending further inquiries, police said.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision which happened near Dalwhinnie, in the Highlands, three miles north of the junction with the A889.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who saw the vehicles and can assist to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3078 of Sunday March 24.”

Police said that a 38-year-old man, a passenger in the van, was arrested on warrant in connection with an outstanding matter.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened at about 4.30am on Monday.