Girl in critical condition in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash on the A9.

The collision, which involved a white Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof, and a white Toyota Landcruiser, happened at about 7.45pm on Sunday.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was flown by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where her condition is described as critical but stable.

A 12-year-old girl was also taken to Raigmore Hospital and released following treatment.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and released pending further inquiries, police said.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision which happened near Dalwhinnie, in the Highlands, three miles north of the junction with the A889.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who saw the vehicles and can assist to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3078 of Sunday March 24.”

Police said that a 38-year-old man, a passenger in the van, was arrested on warrant in connection with an outstanding matter.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened at about 4.30am on Monday.