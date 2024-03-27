Pedestrian who died almost three weeks after collision named

A 68-year-old pedestrian who died in hospital after a road crash has been named as Thomas Pates.

Mr Pates was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf on Seafield Road in Aberdeen on March 6 around 7.20pm.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Monday March 25.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage of relevance, to get in touch, quoting incident number 3181 of March 6 2024”.